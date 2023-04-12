Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 12th (AGLE, AVGO, COST, CUBE, EINC, FREE, GM, IMO, KNRRY, LSI)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 12th:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

William Blair started coverage on shares of. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

E Automotive (TSE:EINC) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$3.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$7.00.

Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE). They issued an outperform rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U). Mizuho issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$78.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$82.00.

Knorr-Bremse (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$23.00.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an equal weight rating.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating on the stock.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$15.00.

