Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 12th (AGLE, AVGO, COST, CUBE, EINC, FREE, GM, IMO, KNRRY, LSI)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 12th:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

E Automotive (TSE:EINC) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$3.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$7.00.

Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE). They issued an outperform rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U). Mizuho issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$78.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$82.00.

Knorr-Bremse (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$23.00.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an equal weight rating.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating on the stock.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$15.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.