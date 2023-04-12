Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of InMode Call Options (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 12,375 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 171% compared to the average daily volume of 4,559 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 9,263.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

InMode Price Performance

INMD traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, hitting $37.24. 1,883,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,564. InMode has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 2.07.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 35.56%. Equities research analysts expect that InMode will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

