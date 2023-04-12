Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 7,744 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 424% compared to the average volume of 1,479 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder On Chau sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $5,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,310,506 shares in the company, valued at $852,947,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 784.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 4,125.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

Playtika Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 546,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,885. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. Playtika has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Playtika had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 101.86%. The company had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PLTK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Further Reading

