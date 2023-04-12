StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ashford Stock Performance
AINC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. 624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,676. Ashford has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $19.70.
About Ashford
