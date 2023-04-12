StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

