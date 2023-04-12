StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $0.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $2.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva during the first quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of ObsEva by 25.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76,196 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ObsEva by 8.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 126,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

