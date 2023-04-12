STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.93

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.93 and traded as high as $1.05. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 5,155 shares trading hands.

STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 24.73% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STRATA Skin Sciences

About STRATA Skin Sciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 100.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 57.2% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 419,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 152,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

Featured Articles

