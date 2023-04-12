STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.93

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.93 and traded as high as $1.05. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 5,155 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 24.73% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.
