STV Group plc (LON:STVG) Announces Dividend of GBX 7.40

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

STV Group Stock Performance

STVG opened at GBX 258.59 ($3.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £120.81 million, a P/E ratio of 690.54 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 274.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 267.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00. STV Group has a 12-month low of GBX 235 ($2.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 351.75 ($4.36).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

STV Group Company Profile

In other STV Group news, insider Aki Mandhar acquired 3,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,722.86 ($12,040.69). 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

