Suku (SUKU) Achieves Market Cap of $12.53 Million

Suku (SUKU) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Suku has a market capitalization of $12.53 million and approximately $807,024.26 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suku token can currently be bought for $0.0702 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Suku has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Suku Profile

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Suku

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

