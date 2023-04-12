Summit Global Investments Boosts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Fortive were worth $6,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth about $4,433,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.6% during the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 59,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortive Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.08.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.31.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Articles

