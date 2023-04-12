Summit Global Investments Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. United Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $78.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.02. The company has a market capitalization of $158.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.