Summit Global Investments Buys 551 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of CPB opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

