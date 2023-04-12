Summit Global Investments Buys 7,549 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,626 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.2% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Adobe were worth $14,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Adobe by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe by 7,370.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 83,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $371.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $361.14 and its 200 day moving average is $337.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

