Summit Global Investments Has $18.49 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Summit Global Investments reduced its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. Kellogg accounts for approximately 1.6% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $18,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Kellogg by 379.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter worth $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Price Performance

K stock opened at $68.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average is $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $77.17.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 84.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on K shares. TheStreet cut Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,590,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,590,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,982,511. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

