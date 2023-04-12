Summit Global Investments Has $39.48 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 107.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,587 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $39,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AGG opened at $99.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.84. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $105.09.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.