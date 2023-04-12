Summit Global Investments Purchases 7,148 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,547.8% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 95,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after buying an additional 43,322 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 774.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $156.17 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.