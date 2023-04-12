Summit Global Investments Purchases 92,745 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Summit Global Investments raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 162.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,745 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tevis Investment Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,761,000.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $35.62.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

