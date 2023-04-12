Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.47 and last traded at $19.47. 16,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 369,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNCY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $227.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 5,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $103,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,619,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,494,940.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $39,545.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,633.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 5,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $103,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,494,940.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,104,929 shares of company stock worth $120,609,337. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 215,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

