SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW) Shares Purchased by Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its stake in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW – Get Rating) by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in SurgePays were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SurgePays Stock Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ:SURGW opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42. SurgePays, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.09.

SurgePays, Inc founded in 2006 and headquartered in Bartlett, Tenn. near Memphis, is a rapidly growing fintech targeting the underbanked market. The company utilizes its blockchain software platform to provide a comprehensive suite of essential financial services, telecom and prepaid products, as well as top-selling consumable products, to convenience and community stores, bodegas and tiendas.

