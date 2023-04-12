sUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One sUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $45.39 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About sUSD

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 45,478,878 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

