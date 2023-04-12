sUSD Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC on exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $45.63 million and $3.55 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 45,736,829 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

