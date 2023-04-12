Synapse (SYN) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $140.03 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Synapse has a market cap of $140.03 million and $16.55 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00002566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

