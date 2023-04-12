Syncona (LON:SYNC) Trading Down 0.7%

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 148 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 149.60 ($1.85). Approximately 246,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 635,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.60 ($1.87).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 159.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 170.67.

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

