Syntal Capital Partners LLC Acquires 100,794 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,794 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF comprises about 3.2% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1,528.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 20,008.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Shares of SPTI opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

