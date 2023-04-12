Syntal Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.