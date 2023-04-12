Syntal Capital Partners LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Hershey by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.40.

Hershey Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $260.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.49 and its 200-day moving average is $233.70. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $261.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $48,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,243 shares of company stock valued at $12,166,177. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

