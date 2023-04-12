Syntal Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for 0.7% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Progressive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 1.7% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Progressive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 5.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $148.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of 125.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $106.35 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.51.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

