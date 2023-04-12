Syntal Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,915 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $451,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $108.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $124.70.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

