Syntal Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,377,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,962,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,172,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 38,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.62. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $99.07.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

