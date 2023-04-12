Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT reduced its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,896 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $12,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECK. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 39.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Teck Resources by 604.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Teck Resources by 69.0% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Teck Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,954,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 18.76%. Research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.094 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

