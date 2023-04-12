Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:THQ)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE THQ opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

