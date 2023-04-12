Tekla World Healthcare Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:THW)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

THW stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,362. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Get Tekla World Healthcare Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 43,041 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 27.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.