Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TDOC. Citigroup cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $26.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,866,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,489. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $71.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 567.53%. The company had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $47,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,766.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $47,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,766.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,635. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $345,757,000 after purchasing an additional 78,859 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,783,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,468,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,396 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,892,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,754,000 after acquiring an additional 97,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,124,000 after acquiring an additional 528,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

