Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.09

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09.

About Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme

Télévision Française 1 SA engages in the provision of television broadcasting and communication services. It operates through the Media and Newen Studios segments. The Media segment is involved in the group’s TV channels, online content distribution and special-interest web communities, content creation and audience-buying via special-interest online content and brand development, developing and showcasing talent via multi-channel networks (MCNs), and subsidiaries that produce and acquire audiovisual rights for the group’s TV channels in line with French broadcasting industry regulations.

