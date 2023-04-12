Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Tempur Sealy International accounts for 1.3% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 473.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 17,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $700,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,481 shares in the company, valued at $13,219,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

NYSE TPX traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $38.11. 304,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,664. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $44.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 402.92%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.46%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

