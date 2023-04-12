TenX Keane Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 12th (NASDAQ:TENKU)

TenX Keane Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TENKU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 12th. TenX Keane Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of TenX Keane Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

TenX Keane Acquisition Stock Performance

TENKU stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. TenX Keane Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.60.

Institutional Trading of TenX Keane Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in TenX Keane Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,136,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TenX Keane Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,291,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TenX Keane Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in TenX Keane Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in TenX Keane Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,324,000.

About TenX Keane Acquisition

TenX Keane Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in Asia, excluding companies located or operating in mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau.

