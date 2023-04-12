TerraClassicUSD Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $215.03 million and $12.29 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00059972 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00037215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000214 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006753 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00017553 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001147 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,595,471 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,520,410 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

