Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Trading Up 0.2%

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.12 and last traded at $27.08. Approximately 11,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 34,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.03.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Soybean Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Teucrium Soybean Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teucrium Soybean Fund during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Teucrium Soybean Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teucrium Soybean Fund by 16.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

