Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,000 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,232.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 213.8% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,714,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,150,455. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,987.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,412.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,884 shares of company stock worth $1,572,797 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEVA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

