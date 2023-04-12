The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN) Shares Sold by Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,326 shares during the period. The Arena Group accounts for 0.4% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned about 0.57% of The Arena Group worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AREN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Arena Group by 186.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 378,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Arena Group in the second quarter worth $1,311,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Arena Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,684,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,366,000 after acquiring an additional 91,649 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Arena Group by 726.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 82,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Arena Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,650,000 after acquiring an additional 72,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.
The Arena Group Stock Performance
Shares of AREN stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $16.50.
Insider Activity
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of The Arena Group from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
The Arena Group Profile
The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Arena Group (AREN)
- Reliance Steel Going For New Highs And Record Profits
- Could Shopify Be A Sneaky Pick For Q2?
- The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
- Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
- Tilray Brands Consolidates Hold: Profits Will Drive Shares Higher
Receive News & Ratings for The Arena Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Arena Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.