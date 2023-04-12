The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN) Shares Sold by Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,326 shares during the period. The Arena Group accounts for 0.4% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned about 0.57% of The Arena Group worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AREN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Arena Group by 186.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 378,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Arena Group in the second quarter worth $1,311,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Arena Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,684,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,366,000 after acquiring an additional 91,649 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Arena Group by 726.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 82,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Arena Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,650,000 after acquiring an additional 72,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

The Arena Group Stock Performance

Shares of AREN stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,035.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,388,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,963.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 9,493 shares of The Arena Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,035.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,388,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,963.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Shribman acquired 25,773 shares of The Arena Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at $177,878.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 211,813 shares of company stock worth $818,037. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of The Arena Group from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

The Arena Group Profile

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

Further Reading

