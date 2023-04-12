The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Boosted by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 1.3% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 130,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,201 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 32,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,162,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,466,503. The firm has a market cap of $271.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 83.64%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.