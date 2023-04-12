The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 940.9% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 55,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 50,225 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 33,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.94. 769,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,975. The company has a market capitalization of $110.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.62. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.