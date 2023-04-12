The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,771 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NYSE:MOS opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

