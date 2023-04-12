The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.70.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $122.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.62. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $184.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

