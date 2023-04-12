The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives $71.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Southern Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. Southern has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.12 and a 200-day moving average of $67.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

