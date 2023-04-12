The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,501 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up 2.0% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Southern were worth $15,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Southern by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 0.1 %

SO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.88. 1,341,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,316,389. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.51. The company has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

