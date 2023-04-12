Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Hits $0.0079

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $1,368.81 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 34.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00903282 USD and is up 6.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $4,236.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

