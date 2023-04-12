Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Up 4.1%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.63 and last traded at $45.58. 249,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 818,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tidewater Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%.

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,063,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,442,887.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tidewater

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Tidewater during the first quarter worth $2,464,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tidewater by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Tidewater by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Tidewater by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth $9,322,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. The firm offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

