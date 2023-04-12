Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.84), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $145.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Tilray Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13. Tilray has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $6.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tilray by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Tilray by 406.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilray during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Tilray

TLRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.72.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

