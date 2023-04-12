TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.98 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.95 ($0.04). 3,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 10,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

TMT Investments Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of £924,630.00, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.57.

About TMT Investments

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

